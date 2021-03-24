Vanilla Network 1-Day Volume Tops $1.52 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 110.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for $8.56 or 0.00016117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 210.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00470944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00057758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00165398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.24 or 0.00798722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00074902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 864,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,250 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

