VeChain (VET) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.71 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $5.71 billion and $1.23 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

