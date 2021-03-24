Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.15 and last traded at $49.22. Approximately 27,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,075,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

