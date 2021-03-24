Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.15 and last traded at $49.22. 27,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,075,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Veracyte by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Veracyte by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 71,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

