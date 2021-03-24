Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirova increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $213.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

