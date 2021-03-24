Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.34 EPS

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34, Zacks reports.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

