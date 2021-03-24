Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.22 and last traded at C$8.30. Approximately 136,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 77,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.30.

About Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

