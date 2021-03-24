Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Trading Down 3.1%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) was down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 1,345 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08.

About Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY)

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services. The company offers life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It also provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own-damage, aircraft own-damage insurance, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own-damage insurance.

