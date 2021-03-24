VINchain (VIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.48 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. VINchain has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $331,948.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00022978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.71 or 0.00610684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00023792 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

