Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $7.17 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.5% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $17.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $644.19. 957,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,696,086. The business’s 50-day moving average is $733.81 and its 200-day moving average is $603.37. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,330.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

