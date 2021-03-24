Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90,119 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Voya Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VOYA opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $65.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.