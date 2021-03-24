Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.72

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.72 and last traded at $125.72, with a volume of 45286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.10.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average of $115.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $3,453,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 112.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 68,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

