Waves Hits 1-Day Volume of $380.04 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Waves has a market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $380.04 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $10.83 or 0.00020571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013694 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008105 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,664,436 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

