Wayne S. Miller Sells 65,783 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GIII stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.43. 768,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,799. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

