WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,055,240 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055,240 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 9.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $3,642,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,428,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,136,363,000 after purchasing an additional 906,282 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $4.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 979,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,682,177. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $571.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

