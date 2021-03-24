Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Wendy’s (WEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) in the last few weeks:
- 3/22/2021 – The Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/18/2021 – The Wendy’s is now covered by analysts at Cleveland Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2021 – The Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 3/10/2021 – The Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – The Wendy’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.
- 1/27/2021 – The Wendy’s was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.
Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 72,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,081. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
