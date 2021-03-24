Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Comstock Resources (CRK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) recently:

3/23/2021 – Comstock Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $8.00 to $7.00.

3/23/2021 – Comstock Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00.

3/22/2021 – Comstock Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.50.

3/15/2021 – Comstock Resources was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.50.

2/19/2021 – Comstock Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

2/3/2021 – Comstock Resources was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/29/2021 – Comstock Resources was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

