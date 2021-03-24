Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Sold by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,508 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Whole Earth Brands worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 737.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 308,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 271,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,956,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 966,781 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,442. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

