WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.94, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on WYY. B. Riley lifted their price target on WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WidePoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

