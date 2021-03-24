WINk Reaches One Day Volume of $91.04 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WINk has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $103.13 million and $91.04 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00021194 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

