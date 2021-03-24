Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Workday worth $143,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

WDAY stock opened at $257.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of -137.64 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

