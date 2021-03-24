W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 6.4% Higher

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. 61,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,759,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $536.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.11 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 450.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 404,367 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

