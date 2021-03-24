xRhodium (XRC) Price Reaches $3.41 on Top Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $3.41 or 0.00006490 BTC on major exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $5,753.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002750 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015505 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

