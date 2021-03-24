XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $23.57 million and $172,442.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 31,909,140 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,460 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

