yearn.finance (YFI) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $33,661.74 or 0.60259047 BTC on exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $191.28 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $259.97 or 0.00465387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00061740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00162306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.71 or 0.00830098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00079301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance . The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn

yearn.finance Token Trading

