YEE (YEE) Achieves Market Cap of $3.68 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One YEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00021547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.63 or 0.00607797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023791 BTC.

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

