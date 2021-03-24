YF Link Trading Up 14.7% This Week (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. YF Link has a total market cap of $11.93 million and $345,946.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YF Link has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One YF Link token can now be purchased for $231.59 or 0.00414580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $259.97 or 0.00465387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00061740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00162306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.71 or 0.00830098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00079301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC.

YF Link Token Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

YF Link Token Trading

