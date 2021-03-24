Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.67

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $14.72. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 25,705 shares trading hands.

YTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $65.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.17.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Yield10 Bioscience news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 101,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $1,242,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

