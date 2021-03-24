YOU COIN (YOU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $514,860.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $6.41 million and $514,860.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00022978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.71 or 0.00610684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00023792 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.