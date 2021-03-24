Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Brokerages predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce sales of $29.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.60 million and the highest is $30.50 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $26.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $115.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $116.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.70 million, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $117.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

FSBW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

FSBW opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $277.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 493.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

