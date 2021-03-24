Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.62). Genesco posted earnings of ($3.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CL King upped their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCO stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 168,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $631.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. Genesco has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $52.37.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

