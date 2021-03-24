Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions also posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.87. The company had a trading volume of 570,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $88.89 and a one year high of $158.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

