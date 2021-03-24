ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,243.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $16,243.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.95 or 0.00247478 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00062195 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00096477 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,150,036 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

