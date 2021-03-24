Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,167.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $738,650.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.01. The company had a trading volume of 971,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,972. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.15 and its 200-day moving average is $129.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zendesk by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $1,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

