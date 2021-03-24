Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Market Cap Hits $38,054.21

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 62.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $38,054.21 and $8,344.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00022109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00047572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.26 or 0.00609080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023805 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

