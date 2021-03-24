Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Zoom Video Communications worth $185,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 989.1% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,576 shares of company stock worth $148,669,985. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $339.76 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.90 and a 200 day moving average of $415.09. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

