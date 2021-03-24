ZrCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $95,255.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $95,255.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.63 or 0.00469856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00057800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00166195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.23 or 0.00814920 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00075798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.