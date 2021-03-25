-$0.12 EPS Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.15). MediWound reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDWD. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MediWound in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in MediWound in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDWD remained flat at $$5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

