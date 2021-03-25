$0.13 EPS Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,346. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -299.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.14.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.