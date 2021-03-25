$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.07. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 53,922,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,240,672. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.