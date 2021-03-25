-$0.27 EPS Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $13,984,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.37. 253,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,189. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.74. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

