$0.46 EPS Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,500%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.60. 3,042,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.54. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Match Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Match Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Match Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

