0Chain Price Reaches $0.91 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $44.28 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 190.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00039071 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

