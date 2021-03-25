0x Price Down 10.1% This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One 0x token can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002602 BTC on major exchanges. 0x has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $205.17 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0x has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00024981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00049213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.98 or 0.00640225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024110 BTC.

About 0x

0x is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.