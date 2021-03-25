0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $358,355.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.16 or 0.00639783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00023971 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

