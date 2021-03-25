101,718 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Tenable at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Tenable by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,258.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $340,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,067.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,228 shares of company stock worth $19,402,002. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

