10,200 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.69.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $2,007,253.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,370,826.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 818,043 shares of company stock worth $181,439,976. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $208.60 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.42.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

