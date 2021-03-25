$107.60 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will announce $107.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.75 million and the lowest is $105.44 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $118.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $443.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.31 million to $454.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $460.56 million, with estimates ranging from $455.77 million to $466.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPAI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 206,575 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 516,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.