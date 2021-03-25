$14.30 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce $14.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the highest is $14.50 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $60.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.40 million to $61.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.65 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $69.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

AJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Great Ajax stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $254.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,612,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.