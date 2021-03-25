$14.30 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce $14.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the highest is $14.50 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $60.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.40 million to $61.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.65 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $69.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

AJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Great Ajax stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $254.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,612,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

