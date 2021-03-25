140,045 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,432,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,582,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 100,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,429,797. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

